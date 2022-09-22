NDN volleyball

Ace serves at key moments helped Lincoln Pius X pull away and secure three sets in a closely-contested match over the Panthers Thursday evening.

The Thunderbolts won the first two sets 25-21 and 25-22, breaking away from numerous tie-scores--often with the assistance of one or more ace serves--before Norfolk used the same formula to take the third set 25-21.

But Pius X held off the Panthers in the deciding fourth set 25-20.

Check back for a recap of the match at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Friday's print or ePaper.

Norfolk Catholic rallied late against Columbus Lakeview for a 25-13, 26-24 win, and then the Knights beat Wayne 25-13, 25-8 in the nightcap of a home triangular Tuesday night. In between, Lakeview defeated Wayne 25-17, 25-11.