Ace serves at key moments helped Lincoln Pius X pull away and secure three sets in a closely-contested match over the Panthers Thursday evening.
The Thunderbolts won the first two sets 25-21 and 25-22, breaking away from numerous tie-scores--often with the assistance of one or more ace serves--before Norfolk used the same formula to take the third set 25-21.
But Pius X held off the Panthers in the deciding fourth set 25-20.
