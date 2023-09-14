Millard West, 14-4 and ranked No. 3 among Class A teams in Nebraska, cruised past the Panthers Thursday evening.
The Wildcats won 25-19, 25-13, and 25-20.
Norfolk, however, was able to celebrate a milestone by Carly Ries. The senior, listed as a 6-foot 3 outside hitter for the Panthers reached 1,000 kills with her eighth kill of the first set.
Ries, a four-year starter who will play collegiately for South Dakota, indicated that the accomplishment was a childhood dream and only possible because of the various teammates and setters that have contributed throughout her career.
