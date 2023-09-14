Millard West, 14-4 and ranked No. 3 among Class A teams in Nebraska, cruised past the Panthers Thursday evening.

The Wildcats won 25-19, 25-13, and 25-20.

Norfolk, however, was able to celebrate a milestone by Carly Ries. The senior, listed as a 6-foot 3 outside hitter for the Panthers reached 1,000 kills with her eighth kill of the first set.

Ries, a four-year starter who will play collegiately for South Dakota, indicated that the accomplishment was a childhood dream and only possible because of the various teammates and setters that have contributed throughout her career.

In other news

Blue Devils coming off big victory

With an experienced group of seniors including quarterback Dylan Heine, wide receivers Joe Sudbeck and Carson Wieseler, and running back Zach Foxhoven — along with a defense that has been doing its needed part — Wynot finds itself 3-0 coming off a big win at home against Howells-Dodge.