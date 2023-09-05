Tuesday night’s volleyball matchup with Lincoln Southeast provided a test of the Panthers’ improvement thus far this season.

Based upon the Norfolk squad’s 3-1 victory, coach Dave Hepner’s Panthers passed with flying colors.

However, the scores in the win–25-21, 21-25, 25-22, and 26-24–are evidence that the battle between the two schools, both with 3-3 records entering the match, was every bit as close as those scores suggest.

 

2023 Super Six volleyball squad

If you opened a pack of mythical Northeast and North Central Nebraska high school volleyball trading cards and got a complete set of this year’s Super Six, you would find plenty of impressive career statistics to fill up the back side.

Knox County battle goes to Crofton

BLOOMFIELD — A good old-fashioned slobber-knocker presented itself here as Bloomfield dropped a 16-2 contest to Crofton in a game that was even closer than the final score indicated.

Wildcats are on the rise

WAYNE — The Wayne State football team is coming off of a whirlwind season with saw the Wildcats advance to the the NCAA Division II playoffs for just the second time in school history in head coach Logan Masters' first year on the WSC sidelines.