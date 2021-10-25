Both Lutheran High Northeast and Norfolk Catholic took care of business on Monday to set up a showdown for the C2-7 subdistrict championship on Tuesday at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center with the opening serve set for 7 p.m.
In Monday's semifinals, Lutheran High Northeast swept Elkhron Valley, 25-17, 25-20, 25-18, before the host Knights took three straight from Fullerton, 25-23, 25-21, 25-15.
Earlier in the evening, Fullerton had defeated Shelby/Rising City in a play-in match.
