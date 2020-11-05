NDN volleyball

LINCOLN - Norfolk Catholic advanced to the Class C2 semifinals with a 25-22, 25-18, 25-13 victory over Superior.

The Knights improved to 23-7 on the season and will take on Overton in Friday's semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

State Tournament: GACC falls to Overton

Overton knocked West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic from title hopes in the Class C2 2020 Nebraska State Volleyball Tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday evening.

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley eliminates Cedar Catholic

LINCOLN - Bruning-Davenport/Shickley dropped the first set but rebounded for a 17-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-18 victory over Hartington Cedar Catholic in the opening round of the Class D1 state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.