LINCOLN - Norfolk Catholic advanced to the Class C2 semifinals with a 25-22, 25-18, 25-13 victory over Superior.
The Knights improved to 23-7 on the season and will take on Overton in Friday's semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHEAST NEBRASKA... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 011 KNOX, 012 CEDAR, 016 ANTELOPE, 017 PIERCE, 030 BOONE, AND 031 MADISON. * WIND...SOUTHERLY WINDS AT 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUST UP TO 30 MPH. * HUMIDITY... AS LOW AS 20 TO 25 PERCENT * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY AND WILL BE VERY DIFFICULT TO CONTROL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&
Overton knocked West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic from title hopes in the Class C2 2020 Nebraska State Volleyball Tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday evening.
Lutheran High Northeast swept Centennial in quarterfinal action of the Class C2 2020 Nebraska State Volleyball tournament on Thursday evening at Pinnacle Bank Area in Lincoln.
LINCOLN - Top-seeded Lutheran High Northeast began its quest for its third state title with a 25-22, 25-20, 25-10 victory over Centennial at the Class C2 state volleyball arena at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LINCOLN - Second-seeded Overton ended Guardian Angels Central Catholic's season on Thursday with a 25-18, 25-19, 25-19 sweep in the opening round of the Class C2 state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Hartington Cedar Catholic won the first set but dropped the following three to second-seed Bruning-Davenport-Shickley in the quarterfinal round of the Class D1 2020 Nebraska State Volleyball Tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Nebraska junior wrestler Christian Miller — a native of Plainview — was killed in a car accident on Thursday morning in Lincoln, according to the Nebraska Athletic Department.
LINCOLN - Bruning-Davenport/Shickley dropped the first set but rebounded for a 17-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-18 victory over Hartington Cedar Catholic in the opening round of the Class D1 state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.