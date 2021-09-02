The Knights got some early contributions from Avery Yosten and Addison Corr to take the first two sets. However, the Bluejays began roaring back in the third set with help from Elly and Jozy Piper, who were forces at the net.
They won that and narrowly took the fourth set to force a fifth.
It was there that Yosten and Corr put the game away. They each had two kills early in the fifth to open a 7-1 lead that Pierce couldn't recover from.
