Norfolk Catholic earned the C2-7 subdistrict title on Tuesday with a 25-23, 19-25, 25-15, 22-25, 15-13 victory over Lutheran High Northeast at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center.

With the victory, Norfolk Catholic (21-10) is one victory away from a trip to the state tournament and will play in a district final on Saturday. The Knights' opponent, venue and game time will be announced on Wednesday.

Lutheran High ended its season with a record of 17-14. 

