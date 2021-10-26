Norfolk Catholic earned the C2-7 subdistrict title on Tuesday with a 25-23, 19-25, 25-15, 22-25, 15-13 victory over Lutheran High Northeast at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center.
With the victory, Norfolk Catholic (21-10) is one victory away from a trip to the state tournament and will play in a district final on Saturday. The Knights' opponent, venue and game time will be announced on Wednesday.
Lutheran High ended its season with a record of 17-14.
Come back later to check out the full story or find it in Wednesday's sports section of the Norfolk Daily News.