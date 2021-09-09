It looked as if Battle Creek and Norfolk Catholic were headed to a third and deciding set. Trailing one set to none, the Class C No. 4 Bravettes led their archrival, Class C No. 5 Norfolk Catholic 24-20. 

But Norfolk Catholic reeled off the next six points thanks to three Addison Corr kills, an Avery Yosten block and two Battle Creek errors to win the set and match 25-23, 26-24.

Earlier in the evening, Summerland of Clearwater, Orchard and Ewing gave Norfolk Catholic a scare before falling 29-27, 25-22. Battle Creek then cruised past the Bobcats 25-14, 25-12.

Check back later for the full story or read it in Friday's edition of the Norfolk Daily News.

