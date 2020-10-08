BATTLE CREEK - Class C No. 2 Norfolk Catholic avenged one of its four losses with a 27-25, 19-25, 25-19, 25-15 victory over Class C No. 6 Battle Creek.
LINCOLN--In a back-and-forth loser’s bracket game Thursday afternoon to determine who would challenge top-seeded Lincoln East in the Class A5 district final at the Doris Bair Softball Complex, Norfolk held a 4-2 lead over Millard South after 4 ½ innings.
In a back-and-forth loser's bracket game to determine who would challenge top-seeded Lincoln East in the district final, Norfolk held a 4-2 lead over Millard South after 4 1/2 innings.
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s high school state volleyball tournament will be four days this year, starting on a Wednesday with all matches at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Pairings for the Wisner-Pilger October Classic have been set; Kearney edges Panther JV volleyball team.
LINCOLN — The good news for the Norfolk High School softball team is that it has to return here for Day 2 of the A-5 District tournament. The bad news is the Panthers are in the elimination bracket.
Wayne coach Traci Krusemark has the luxury of having two great players around whom to build her team.