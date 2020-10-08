NDN volleyball

BATTLE CREEK - Class C No. 2 Norfolk Catholic avenged one of its four losses with a 27-25, 19-25, 25-19, 25-15 victory over Class C No. 6 Battle Creek.

Tags

In other news

Lead slips away as Panthers eliminated in A5 district

LINCOLN--In a back-and-forth loser’s bracket game Thursday afternoon to determine who would challenge top-seeded Lincoln East in the Class A5 district final at the Doris Bair Softball Complex, Norfolk held a 4-2 lead over Millard South after 4 ½ innings.

Norfolk splits first two games at A-5 District

Norfolk splits first two games at A-5 District

LINCOLN — The good news for the Norfolk High School softball team is that it has to return here for Day 2 of the A-5 District tournament. The bad news is the Panthers are in the elimination bracket.