NDN volleyball

Class C No. 6 Lutheran High Northeast avenged an earlier defeat with a sweep previously unbeaten and No. 1 Wayne, 25-19, 25-21, 25-16 at the Andrews Activity Center on the Lutheran High campus. 

Tags

In other news

+25
Competition, weather lead to 'tough tournament'

Competition, weather lead to 'tough tournament'

If the goal is to make the annual Norfolk High School girls golf invite a preview of the Class A state tournament, this year's version accomplished that. It's a fitting endeavor, considering the Panthers' home course – the Norfolk Country Club – has hosted state for most of the last decade.

GOLF: Norfolk girls host invite

GOLF: Norfolk girls host invite

The Norfolk High School girls golf team hosted what amounted to be a state tournament preview at its own invite Thursday at the Norfolk Country Club.

Sports shorts for Sept. 19

Sports shorts for Sept. 19

Sports shorts and scores from Northeast soccer; Norfolk JV and junior high football; and Naomi Pedroza nationally honored.