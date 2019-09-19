Class C No. 6 Lutheran High Northeast avenged an earlier defeat with a sweep previously unbeaten and No. 1 Wayne, 25-19, 25-21, 25-16 at the Andrews Activity Center on the Lutheran High campus.
VOLLEYBALL: Lutheran High Northeast defeats Wayne 25-19, 25-21, 25-16
If the goal is to make the annual Norfolk High School girls golf invite a preview of the Class A state tournament, this year's version accomplished that. It's a fitting endeavor, considering the Panthers' home course – the Norfolk Country Club – has hosted state for most of the last decade.
The Norfolk High School girls golf team hosted what amounted to be a state tournament preview at its own invite Thursday at the Norfolk Country Club.
Sports shorts and scores from Northeast soccer; Norfolk JV and junior high football; and Naomi Pedroza nationally honored.
One of the longest-tenured and most important starters on Nebraska's football team, left tackle Brenden Jaimes, practiced Wednesday as the Huskers continued preparation for Illinois.
LINCOLN — Quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco has seen improvement from Adrian Martinez each game, he said.
