Lutheran High Northeast overcame a lethargic opening set loss, then found its stride offensively and defensively to turn back Wayne by winning three of the next four sets.
After the serving of sophomore Kendra Petersen keyed the Eagles second-set win, but then, after Wayne went ahead 2-1 with a win in the third set, it was senior Lauren Buhrman--playing the roles of setter, outside hitter, and middle hitter--who provided the spark in the final two sets for Lutheran High.
Check back later for a recap of the match at norfolkdailynews.com or read Friday's print or ePaper.