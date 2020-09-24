NDN volleyball

Top-ranked and undefeated Lutheran High Northeast earned another straight-sets win on Thursday, this time over visiting Pierce, 25-16, 25-17, 25-12.

Becca Gebhardt led the Eagles with 11 kills while teammate Aubrey Herbolsheimer added eight blocks.

Tags

In other news

Lincoln Pius X overpowers Norfolk in sweep

Lincoln Pius X overpowers Norfolk in sweep

There’s a reason why the Lincoln Pius X Thunderbolts were ranked in the top 25 in the country to start the season as they put on a great showing on Thursday night in the 25-17, 25-14 and 25-19 sweep over the Norfolk Panthers.

COLUMN: Battle Creek reloads for 2020

COLUMN: Battle Creek reloads for 2020

After qualifying for the state tournament for a second straight year in 2019, and saying goodbye to four talented seniors, it would have been natural for high school volleyball pundits to assume Battle Creek would take a step back this fall.

+6
Momentum helps Norfolk Catholic sweep Wayne

Momentum helps Norfolk Catholic sweep Wayne

After getting a week break from matches, the well-rested Norfolk Catholic Knights volleyball team came into the match with Wayne on Tuesday night and they took care of business 25-17, 25-20 and 25-23.