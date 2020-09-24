Top-ranked and undefeated Lutheran High Northeast earned another straight-sets win on Thursday, this time over visiting Pierce, 25-16, 25-17, 25-12.
Becca Gebhardt led the Eagles with 11 kills while teammate Aubrey Herbolsheimer added eight blocks.
Access all content on our website for $4.99 per month
Access all content on our website for one day
* For limited time receive the second day free
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
Top-ranked and undefeated Lutheran High Northeast earned another straight-sets win on Thursday, this time over visiting Pierce, 25-16, 25-17, 25-12.
Becca Gebhardt led the Eagles with 11 kills while teammate Aubrey Herbolsheimer added eight blocks.
There’s a reason why the Lincoln Pius X Thunderbolts were ranked in the top 25 in the country to start the season as they put on a great showing on Thursday night in the 25-17, 25-14 and 25-19 sweep over the Norfolk Panthers.
Top-ranked and undefeated Lutheran High Northeast earned another straight-sets win on Thursday, this time over visiting Pierce, 25-16, 25-17, 25-12.
After qualifying for the state tournament for a second straight year in 2019, and saying goodbye to four talented seniors, it would have been natural for high school volleyball pundits to assume Battle Creek would take a step back this fall.
LINCOLN — Norfolk held its own against state-rated Lincoln East here Tuesday by splitting a doubleheader.
The thing about the game of football is that, no matter if a team wins or loses, there are lessons to be learned.
After getting a week break from matches, the well-rested Norfolk Catholic Knights volleyball team came into the match with Wayne on Tuesday night and they took care of business 25-17, 25-20 and 25-23.
-