LINCOLN - Lutheran High Northeast fought back from 2 sets to none down to defeat Norfolk Catholic in the Class C2 state championship match 19-25, 25-27, 25-19, 25-18, 15-4 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The five-set thriller was a fitting tribute to volleyball in Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska as both teams spent all afternoon making great plays on both sides of the net.
Norfolk Catholic finished the year with a record of 25-8 while Lutheran High Northeast closed out the 2020 campaign with 36 wins and 1 loss.
