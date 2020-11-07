NDN volleyball

LINCOLN - Lutheran High Northeast fought back from 2 sets to none down to defeat Norfolk Catholic in the Class C2 state championship match 19-25, 25-27, 25-19, 25-18, 15-4 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The five-set thriller was a fitting tribute to volleyball in Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska as both teams spent all afternoon making great plays on both sides of the net.

Norfolk Catholic finished the year with a record of 25-8 while Lutheran High Northeast closed out the 2020 campaign with 36 wins and 1 loss.

State Tournament: CWC nabs runner-up title in C2

Top-ranked Diller-Odell and second-seed Chambers-Wheeler Central battled for the Class D2 title of the 2020 Nebraska State Volleyball Tournament on Saturday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

CWC loses heartbreaker, settles for second in D2

LINCOLN - Chambers/Wheeler Central had an 8-1 lead in the fifh set but could not hold on as the Renegades had to settle for second place in Class D2 after falling in the championship match to Diller-Odell on Saturday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 26-24, 25-20, 14-25, 22-25, 16-14.

Seasons end for Stanton, O'Neill St. Mary's

BENKELMAN — A pair of interceptions around intermission spelled doom for No. 6-seeded Stanton at third-seeded Dundy County-Stratton here Friday afternoon as the host Tigers ended the Mustangs’ season 50-24 in the Class D1 quarterfinals.

Scholting shines as Pierce overpowers Wahoo

PIERCE — It would be easy to say that Pierce's 42-28 overpowering of Wahoo was revenge for last season, when the Warriors battered the Bluejays 35-0 in the Class C1 state championship game.

Oakland-Craig defense locks down Trojans' offense

HARTINGTON — An Oakland-Craig interception on the Trojans’ first offensive play of the game and a touchdown one play later may have produced a flashback in the memories of Hartington Cedar Catholic fans of the touchdown barrage the Knights accumulated during a 52-14 October regular-season ru…