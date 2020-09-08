In a battle of unbeatens, Class C No. 1 Lutheran High Northeast defeated No. 2 Norfolk Catholic 25-23, 20-25, 25-23, 26-16, on Tuesday at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center.
In other news
Despite a 2-7 record each of the last three seasons, Stanton coach David Stoddard had lofty goals for the Mustangs this year.
COLUMBUS — Norfolk High School boys tennis coach Kelly Krueger admitted he didn’t know what to expect from his team going into Saturday’s Columbus invite. As it turned out, he didn’t have anything to worry about.
The Norfolk High softball team combined effective pitching by three different throwers with solid defense and got just enough offense to win all three of its pool games Saturday.