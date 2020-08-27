NDN volleyball

Top-ranked Lutheran High Northeast cruised through its opening match of the season with a three-set sweep of visiting Elgin Public/Pope John 25-11, 25-20, 25-14.

The 2020 Super Six Unmasked

Who were those masked young women hanging around the Norfolk Daily News offices one Friday afternoon earlier this month? They were members of the Daily News volleyball Super Six for 2020: Becca Gebhardt of Lutheran High Northeast, Bailey Helzer of Oakland-Craig, Kayden Jueden of Hartington-N…

Piper among eight Huskers suing Big Ten

LINCOLN — In a situation that has evolved rapidly over the past couple of weeks, the latest turn came when a lawsuit was filed by eight Nebraska football players, including Norfolk Catholic graduate Ethan Piper, against the Big Ten Conference.

COLUMN: A sense of normalcy returns

For the past six months, finding normal in this world has been more like an excursion into the mountains with the goal of finding Bigfoot or Sasquatch. I’m sorry, Darryl.

Post Game: Volleyball season gets underway Thursday

A friendly rivalry between two Norfolk teams has the potential to become intense this year. Find out why as volleyball reporter Paul Hughes takes a preseason look at area squads in the season premiere of Post Game with Paul.