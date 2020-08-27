Top-ranked Lutheran High Northeast cruised through its opening match of the season with a three-set sweep of visiting Elgin Public/Pope John 25-11, 25-20, 25-14.
Who were those masked young women hanging around the Norfolk Daily News offices one Friday afternoon earlier this month? They were members of the Daily News volleyball Super Six for 2020: Becca Gebhardt of Lutheran High Northeast, Bailey Helzer of Oakland-Craig, Kayden Jueden of Hartington-N…
LINCOLN — In a situation that has evolved rapidly over the past couple of weeks, the latest turn came when a lawsuit was filed by eight Nebraska football players, including Norfolk Catholic graduate Ethan Piper, against the Big Ten Conference.
For the past six months, finding normal in this world has been more like an excursion into the mountains with the goal of finding Bigfoot or Sasquatch. I’m sorry, Darryl.
One week after Big Ten Conference commissioner Kevin Warren released an open letter regarding the postponement of fall sports, football parents from 11 member universities have again called the league’s communication into question.
A friendly rivalry between two Norfolk teams has the potential to become intense this year. Find out why as volleyball reporter Paul Hughes takes a preseason look at area squads in the season premiere of Post Game with Paul.
On a scorching hot day on the golf course, the Norfolk girls golf team finished the day with a total score of 409 in defeating Fremont but falling to Columbus by 27, in a triangular.