NDN volleyball

HARTINGTON - Class C No. 1 Lutheran High Northeast impressed with a sweep over Class D No. 5 Hartington Cedar Catholic on Tuesday, 25-13, 25-23, 25-22.

Lutheran High improved to 2-0 on the year, while Cedar Catholic dropped to 2-1. 

Tags

In other news

Panthers pull off sixth-inning rally over Navigators

Sometimes, you just have to find a way to win. That's what the Norfolk High School softball team seemed to do when it salvaged a split against Lincoln North Star in Heartland Athletic Conference action Tuesday at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.