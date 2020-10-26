Both Norfolk Catholic and Lutheran High Northeast swept their semifinal opponents to set up an all-Norfolk subdistrict final tomorrow night at Lutheran High's Andrews Activity Center.
Norfolk Catholic defeated Clarkson/Leigh, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19 before Lutheran High Northeast won its 32nd match of the year, 25-19, 25-20, 25-11 over Stanton.
The Omaha World-Herald ranks Lutheran High No. 1 in Class C2 while Norfolk Catholic is No. 2. The two will meet for the third time this year on Tuesday night. First serve is set for 7 p.m. at the Andrews Activity Center.