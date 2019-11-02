NDN volleyball

ALBION -- With contributions of all kinds from various players, the Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team earned a berth in the state tournament here Saturday afternoon.

Those contributions included kills, serves, blocks, and defensive plays, and all helped the Eagles overcome some early-match jitters en route to a three-sets-to-one win over a quality Centura squad that made Lutheran High earn every point during the 25-17, 21-25, 25-19, 25-14 victory.

The Eagles, who haven’t competed at state since this year’s two seniors were freshmen, have fulfilled their goal of qualifying--now it’s a matter of “taking care of business on the first day,” according to head coach Kathy Gebhardt.

 

