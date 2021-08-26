The Omaha World-Herald ranked Lincoln Southwest No. 6 in Class A and the Silver Hawks proved they deserved it on Thursday, sweeiping Norfolk 25-16, 25-17, 25-17 at the Norfolk High gym.
Norfolk led early in all three sets, but the Silver Hawks' Shaylee Meyers was just too much for the Panthers, as she finished her night with 18 kills and 3 assists.
Panther sophomore Carly Ries was tops for Norfolk with 10 kills while Carlie Steich dished out 15 assists.
Check the Norfolk Daily News later for the full mach story.