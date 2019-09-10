VOLLEYBALL: Lincoln Southeast 3, Norfolk 0

Norfolk High's four-match winning streak crashed to a halt against Lincoln Southeast in Heartland Athletic Conference play Tuesday night as the Panthers never led once in a 25-14, 25-22, 25-14 sweep.
Brittany Wulf led the visiting Knights with 14 kills, Alexis Gates had four solo blocks, and Sadie Emmett had three service aces.
Karly Kalin and Erin Schwanebeck had six kills each for the Panthers, while setter Anden Baumann had 13 assists and five kills.
Lincoln Southeast defeats Norfolk
25-14, 25-22, 25-14
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST (7-3): Delaney Whitaker 3k; Sophie Kroeker 3k; Tiffany Wulf 3k; Taylor Little 11s; Brittany Wulf 1a, 14k; Kaela White 3k; Grace Nichols 5k, 1b; Sadie Emmett 3a; Kira Kalnins 1a, 23s; Alexis Gates 5k, 4b.
NORFOLK (4-3): Jaci Driscoll 1a; Tessa Gall 1k, 2b; Ali Sovereign 1k, 1b; Karly Kalin 6k; Erin Schwanebeck 1a, 6k; Anden Baumann 1a, 13s, 5k.