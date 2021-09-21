Class D No. 1 Howells-Dodge came from two sets to one down to defeat Class C No. 6 Lutheran High Northeast on Tuesday, 21-25, 25-15, 21-25, 25-22, 15-8 at the Andrews Activity Center in Norfolk.
Ellie Baumert filled up the stat sheet for the Jaguars with 21 kills, 29 assists, four ace serves and two solo blocks.
Mia Furst paced the Eagels with 23 kills while Lauren Buhrman had 11 kills and 19 set assists.
Check in with Norfolkdailynews.com later for the complete story or check it out in Wednesday's sports section of the Norfolk Daily News.