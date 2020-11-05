NDN volleyball

LINCOLN - Fourth-seeded Falls City Sacred Heart dropped the first set but bounced back to win the next three in a 23-35, 25-15, 25-22, 25-23 victory over Humphrey St. Francis.

The Flyers ended their season with a record of 26-3.

Volleyball: CWC defeats Wynot 3-1

LINCOLN - Second-seeded Chambers/Wheeler Central advanced to the Class D2 state semifinals Thursday morning following a 25-19, 24-26, 25-19, 25-22 victory over Wynot in the opening round of the state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Three Mid-State Conference teams playing at state

A little more than a year ago during a subdistrict semifinal match against Battle Creek, a loud, painful screech cut through the air at Norfolk High School as Norfolk Catholic star junior middle Mary Fennessy lay on the floor in tears after suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Tradition D2 powers back in Lincoln

Northeast Nebraska’s Class D2 usual suspects — Chambers/Wheeler Central, Humphrey St. Francis and Wynot — are back in the state tournament field for 2020.