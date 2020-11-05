LINCOLN - Fourth-seeded Falls City Sacred Heart dropped the first set but bounced back to win the next three in a 23-35, 25-15, 25-22, 25-23 victory over Humphrey St. Francis.
The Flyers ended their season with a record of 26-3.
LINCOLN - Second-seeded Chambers/Wheeler Central advanced to the Class D2 state semifinals Thursday morning with a 25-19, 24-26, 25-19, 25-22 victory over Wynot in the opening round of the state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Things to watch during the third week of play in the Big Ten Conference:
In a normal college football season, the College Football Playoff rankings likely would have debuted this week.
The Lutheran High Northeast athletic department put together its usual difficult schedule for the volleyball team, designed to prepare the Eagles for a deep postseason run.
A little more than a year ago during a subdistrict semifinal match against Battle Creek, a loud, painful screech cut through the air at Norfolk High School as Norfolk Catholic star junior middle Mary Fennessy lay on the floor in tears after suffering a season-ending knee injury.
Northeast Nebraska’s Class D2 usual suspects — Chambers/Wheeler Central, Humphrey St. Francis and Wynot — are back in the state tournament field for 2020.