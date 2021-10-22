NIOBRARA — The Elgin Public/Pope John Wolfpack staved off a late rally and dominated in the fifth set against the Elkhorn Valley Falcons to win the Niobrara Valley Conference tournament final 21-25, 25-19, 25-16, 14-25, 15-5 on Friday night.

With the fifth set tied at two, the Wolfpack went on a 10-2 run that included three kills by Maddie Kolm and two by Skyler Meis.

Following a timeout, the Falcons got a point back on an error by Meis, but kills by Kolm, Taylin Charf and Lexi Bode put the contest in the books and brought a conference title to Elgin.

