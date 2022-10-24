Hartington Cedar Catholic, with a three-set sweep over Wausa, and Norfolk Catholic, which blew past Bloomfield in three sets, will meet in the D1-4 subdistrict final Tuesday night at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center with first serve scheduled for 6 p.m.
Cedar Catholic is ranked No. 6 in Class D1, while Norfolk Catholic holds the No. 3 spot. The Knights defeated the Trojans 2-0 on September 3rd and won again 3-1 on September 13th.
In a battle of young teams, Bloomfield managed a five-set win over Osmond in the play-in game--25-15, 25-22, 19-25, 21-25, 15-11--earning the chance to test the talent-laden Knights, but fell 25-7, 25-13, and 25-4.
Wausa challenged the Trojans, leading each of the first two sets 21-20 before succumbing 25-23, 25-21, and 25-16.
