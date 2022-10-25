Hartington Cedar Catholic deployed aggressive serving along with a combination of senior Laney Kathol and sophomore Melayna McGregor--not to mention various other contributors--in order to derail Norfolk Catholic in the D1-4 subdistrict final played at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center Tuesday evening.
The Trojans battled Norfolk Catholic toe-to-toe in every set and answered each of the Knights' runs with runs of their own, ultimately coming out on top in a three sets to one win by scores of 25-21, 20-25, 25-21, and 25-22.
Fortunately for Norfolk Catholic, its position at the top of the power point standings should mean that the Knights will still have a place in Saturday's district finals as a wild card entry.
