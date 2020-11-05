Volleyball: CWC defeats Wynot 3-1

LINCOLN - Second-seeded Chambers/Wheeler Central advanced to the Class D2 state semifinals Thursday morning following a 25-19, 24-26, 25-19, 25-22 victory over Wynot in the opening round of the state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Morgan Ramsey led the Renegades with 30 kills while teammate Ryann Haburchak dished out 46 set assists.
CWC improved to 32-1 on the year and will play in the semifinals Friday morning at around 11 a.m. against the winner of the match between third-seeded Maywood/Hayes Center and No. 6 Mullen.
Wynot ends its season with a record of 18-5.