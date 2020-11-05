NDN volleyball

LINCOLN - Second-seeded Chambers/Wheeler Central advanced to the Class D2 state semifinals Thursday morning following a 25-19, 24-26, 25-19, 25-22 victory over Wynot in the opening round of the state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Morgan Ramsey led the Renegades with 30 kills while teammate Ryann Haburchak dished out 46 set assists.

CWC improved to 32-1 on the year and will play in the semifinals Friday morning at around 11 a.m. against the winner of the match between third-seeded Maywood/Hayes Center and No. 6 Mullen.

Wynot ends its season with a record of 18-5. 

Tags

In other news

Volleyball: CWC defeats Wynot 3-1

Volleyball: CWC defeats Wynot 3-1

LINCOLN - Second-seeded Chambers/Wheeler Central advanced to the Class D2 state semifinals Thursday morning following a 25-19, 24-26, 25-19, 25-22 victory over Wynot in the opening round of the state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Three Mid-State Conference teams playing at state

Three Mid-State Conference teams playing at state

A little more than a year ago during a subdistrict semifinal match against Battle Creek, a loud, painful screech cut through the air at Norfolk High School as Norfolk Catholic star junior middle Mary Fennessy lay on the floor in tears after suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Tradition D2 powers back in Lincoln

Tradition D2 powers back in Lincoln

Northeast Nebraska’s Class D2 usual suspects — Chambers/Wheeler Central, Humphrey St. Francis and Wynot — are back in the state tournament field for 2020.