NDN volleyball

State-ranked Columbus Lakeview improved to 16-6 on the season, but required five sets to defeat Lutheran High Northeast (9-17).

Check back later for a recap of the match at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Wednesday's print or ePaper.

Tags

In other news

Wayne State hangs on for fifth win

Wayne State hangs on for fifth win

WAYNE — The Wayne State football team held on for a 41-33 win over Minnesota State University-Mankato at Memorial Stadium and Bob Cunningham Field in a homecoming contest in front of more than 2,000 fans on a sun-drenched afternoon here on Saturday.

This week in Nebraska athletics & Husker highlights

This week in Nebraska athletics & Husker highlights

Husker HighlightsFootball (3-3, 2-1 Big Ten)Nebraska 14, Rutgers 13, Friday, Oct. 7, Piscataway, N.J.Volleyball (14-1, 6-0 Big Ten)#3 Nebraska 3, #24 Michigan 0, Saturday, Oct. 8, Ann Arbor, Mich.#3 Nebraska 3, Michigan State 0, Thursday, Oct. 6, East Lansing, Mich.Soccer (5-4-5, 3-1-2 Big T…

Bears remain perfect on year

Bears remain perfect on year

HARTINGTON — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge used a stingy defense and more than enough offense to turn back Hartington-Newcastle 54-21 in a game played at the Hartington Community Complex here Friday evening.