State-ranked Columbus Lakeview improved to 16-6 on the season, but required five sets to defeat Lutheran High Northeast (9-17).
Check back later for a recap of the match at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Wednesday's print or ePaper.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Access all content on our website for $9.99 per month
Access all content on our website for 48 hours
Verify you have a print subscription to get free digital access to our website
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA... * Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona, Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills and Fremont. In Nebraska, Cedar, Thurston, Pierce, Wayne, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Washington, Butler, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Seward, Lancaster, Cass, Otoe, Saline, Jefferson, Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson. * Winds...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 18 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA... * Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona, Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills and Fremont. In Nebraska, Cedar, Thurston, Pierce, Wayne, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Washington, Butler, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Seward, Lancaster, Cass, Otoe, Saline, Jefferson, Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson. * Winds...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 18 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&
State-ranked Columbus Lakeview improved to 16-6 on the season, but required five sets to defeat Lutheran High Northeast (9-17).
Check back later for a recap of the match at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Wednesday's print or ePaper.
LINCOLN – Norfolk High scored two touchdowns in the first quarter, and added a safety in the second period to lead 16-3 at halftime.
WAYNE — The Wayne State football team held on for a 41-33 win over Minnesota State University-Mankato at Memorial Stadium and Bob Cunningham Field in a homecoming contest in front of more than 2,000 fans on a sun-drenched afternoon here on Saturday.
COLUMBUS – With plenty of top two finishes, it is surprising to hear Valentine’s Mekallyn Bancroft declare her senior season of golf one of ups and downs.
Husker HighlightsFootball (3-3, 2-1 Big Ten)Nebraska 14, Rutgers 13, Friday, Oct. 7, Piscataway, N.J.Volleyball (14-1, 6-0 Big Ten)#3 Nebraska 3, #24 Michigan 0, Saturday, Oct. 8, Ann Arbor, Mich.#3 Nebraska 3, Michigan State 0, Thursday, Oct. 6, East Lansing, Mich.Soccer (5-4-5, 3-1-2 Big T…
PIERCE — The hosts put together a stunning comeback as Pierce pulled off a reverse sweep of West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic 22-25, 23-25, 25-17, 25-20, 15-8 in a battle of ranked Mid-State Conference volleyball teams on Tuesday night.
HARTINGTON — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge used a stingy defense and more than enough offense to turn back Hartington-Newcastle 54-21 in a game played at the Hartington Community Complex here Friday evening.