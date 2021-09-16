BATTLE CREEK - Undefeated Columbus Lakeview used its superior length in defeating Class C No. 8 Battle Creek in straight sets on Thursday, 25-19, 25-20, 27-25.
The Bravettes frustrated the Vikings with their defense and scored most of their points on Lakeview errors. Battle Creek played even with Lakeview in the third set but kills by Lilly Rowe and Mallori Kucera sealed the deal and the three-set sweep.
