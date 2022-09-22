The Bluejays defeated the Eagles 25-17, 25-23, 25-16 on Thursday night at the Andres Activities Center.

For the complete details, check Wednesday's paper or epaper or online at norfolkdailynews.com for the full game story. 

Tags

In other news

This week in Nebraska athletics & Husker highlights

This week in Nebraska athletics & Husker highlights

Husker HighlightsVolleyball (8-1)#2 Nebraska 3, #13 Kentucky 0, Sunday, Sept. 18, Lexington, Ky.#9 Stanford 3, #2 Nebraska 1, Tuesday, Sept. 13, Devaney CenterWrestlingBurroughs Wins Gold, Sets American Record (World Championships), Friday, Sept. 16, Belgrade, SerbiaFootball (1-3, 0-1 Big Te…

VOLLEYBALL: Norfolk Catholic sweeps triangular

VOLLEYBALL: Norfolk Catholic sweeps triangular

Norfolk Catholic rallied late against Columbus Lakeview for a 25-13, 26-24 win, and then the Knights beat Wayne 25-13, 25-8 in the nightcap of a home triangular Tuesday night. In between, Lakeview defeated Wayne 25-17, 25-11.