The Bluejays defeated the Eagles 25-17, 25-23, 25-16 on Thursday night at the Andres Activities Center.
For the complete details, check Wednesday's paper or epaper or online at norfolkdailynews.com for the full game story.
MINOT, N. D. — Wayne State scored early and often in Saturday’s 49-10 win over Minot State here Saturday.
WINONA STATE — Double-doubles from Kelsie Cada and Rachel Walker highlighted No. 3 Wayne State’s 25-21, 17-25, 25-16, 26-24 win over Winona State here Saturday.
Husker HighlightsVolleyball (8-1)#2 Nebraska 3, #13 Kentucky 0, Sunday, Sept. 18, Lexington, Ky.#9 Stanford 3, #2 Nebraska 1, Tuesday, Sept. 13, Devaney CenterWrestlingBurroughs Wins Gold, Sets American Record (World Championships), Friday, Sept. 16, Belgrade, SerbiaFootball (1-3, 0-1 Big Te…
The calendar may have read Sept. 20, but a reminder of just how quickly the volleyball season is rolling along hit the Norfolk Catholic program when seven seniors played their final regular-season contest at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center.
Norfolk Catholic rallied late against Columbus Lakeview for a 25-13, 26-24 win, and then the Knights beat Wayne 25-13, 25-8 in the nightcap of a home triangular Tuesday night. In between, Lakeview defeated Wayne 25-17, 25-11.
Ace serves at key moments helped Lincoln Pius X pull away and secure three sets in a closely-contested match over the Panthers Thursday evening.