PIERCE--The Pierce High volleyball team fell just short of its goal of returning to the state tournament for a second consecutive year.
Instead, Adams Central--a 25-9 team which faced the Bluejays (29-4) in the C1-6 district final as a wild card entry--capitalized on the play of the Scott sisters, junior outside hitter Megyn, and middle hitter Lauryn to defeat Pierce Saturday afternoon.
The Patriots, who will be making their third-straight trip to state after a 32-year absence, won by scores of 17-25, 25-23, 25-17, 22-25, and 15-9.
