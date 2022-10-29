NDN volleyball

PIERCE--The Pierce High volleyball team fell just short of its goal of returning to the state tournament for a second consecutive year.

Instead, Adams Central--a 25-9 team which faced the Bluejays (29-4) in the C1-6 district final as a wild card entry--capitalized on the play of the Scott sisters, junior outside hitter Megyn, and middle hitter Lauryn to defeat Pierce Saturday afternoon.

The Patriots, who will be making their third-straight trip to state after a 32-year absence, won by scores of 17-25, 25-23, 25-17, 22-25, and 15-9.

FOOTBALL: Norfolk Catholic 28, Yutan 14

NORFOLK — Norfolk Catholic used a combination of running and big passing plays to get past Yutan 28-14 on Friday night in the C2 opening round playoffs at Veterans Memorial Field.

FOOTBALL: Clarkson/Leigh 22, Crofton 14

CLARKSON — Host Clarkson/Leigh hung on and persevered in a closely-contested playoff battle for the second time in as many weeks as the Patriots clinched a Class D1 quarterfinal berth following a 22-14 victory over Crofton on Friday night.

Aggressive play keys Hartington Cedar Catholic victory in D1-4 final

Hartington Cedar Catholic deployed aggressive serving, along with a combination of the big swings of senior Laney Kathol and sophomore Melayna McGregor–not to mention various other contributors–in order to derail Norfolk Catholic in the D1-4 subdistrict final Tuesday evening.

Bluejays roll over Central City in C1

PIERCE – The Pierce football team took another step forward along its road to resolve the unfinished business the Bluejays experienced as the Class C1 state runner-up a year ago.