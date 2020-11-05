LINCOLN - Bruning-Davenport/Shickley dropped the first set but rebounded for a 17-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-18 victory over Hartington Cedar Catholic.
The Trojans finish the season with a record of 17-13.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHEAST NEBRASKA... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA/VALLEY HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 011 KNOX, 012 CEDAR, 016 ANTELOPE, 017 PIERCE, 030 BOONE, AND 031 MADISON. * WIND...SOUTHERLY WINDS AT 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUST UP TO 30 MPH. * HUMIDITY... AS LOW AS 20 TO 25 PERCENT * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY AND WILL BE VERY DIFFICULT TO CONTROL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&
Hartington Cedar Catholic won the first set but dropped the following three to second-seed Bruning-Davenport-Shickley in the quarterfinal round of the Class D1 2020 Nebraska State Volleyball Tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Nebraska junior wrestler Christian Miller — a native of Plainview — was killed in a car accident on Thursday morning in Lincoln, according to the Nebraska Athletic Department.
LINCOLN - Bruning-Davenport/Shickley dropped the first set but rebounded for a 17-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-18 victory over Hartington Cedar Catholic.
LINCOLN - Humphrey St. Francis fell a little short in the opening round of the Class D-2 State Volleyball Tournament here at Pinnacle Bank Arena Thursday morning.
LINCOLN - Humphrey St. Francis fell a little short in the opening round of the Class D-2 State Volleyball Tournament here at Pinnacle Bank Arena Thursday morning.
LINCOLN — Second-seeded Chambers/Wheeler Central advanced to the Class D2 state semifinals Thursday morning with a 25-19, 24-26, 25-19, 25-22 victory over Wynot in the opening round of the state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Things to watch during the third week of play in the Big Ten Conference:
In a normal college football season, the College Football Playoff rankings likely would have debuted this week.