Although neither is currently state-ranked, two of northeast Nebraska's best high school volleyball teams--18-7 Battle Creek and 13-7 Norfolk Catholic--squared off in a five-set thriller at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center.
During a back-and-forth match filled with tie scores and lead exchanges, team play by both squads was on full display.
For Battle Creek, the task at hand was coping with the Knights' block, and the Bravettes did so with patience and resilience. As a result Battle Creek downed the Knights 3-2, winning 25-19, 23-25, 27-25, 19-25, and 15-13.
