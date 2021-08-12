USD adds Brummels, Sindelar

VERMILLION, S.D. — Two area athletes were among those officially introduced as the newest members of the University of South Dakota’s track and field team. The athletes are Battle Creek’s Renee Brummels and Pierce’s Mason Sindelar.
Brummels, a two-time Nebraska state champion in the triple jump, successfully defended her title with a wind-aided leap of 39-9 ¾ to take gold in her senior season. She also placed fourth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.71 seconds.
Brummels is a six-time place winner at the Nebraska state meet in three high school seasons. She was named to the Omaha World Herald and the Norfolk Daily News’ all-academic teams in 2021. Brummels plans to major in medical biology at USD.
Sindelar owns the Pierce High School record for 800 meters with a time of 1:57.59. He finished third at the Nebraska Track and Field Championships in the 800 meters as a senior with a time of 1:58.00.
Sindelar owns personal bests of 4:35 for 1,600 meters and 15:53.9 for 5,000 meters on the cross country course. Sindelar plans to major in chemistry at South Dakota.
Brummels enters as a jumper and hurlder while Sindelar will be a distance runner.