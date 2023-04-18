Nebraska Athletics is proud to officially unveil a modernized version of Herbie Husker, one of the most iconic logos and mascots in college athletics.
Nebraska Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Trev Alberts and university leaders led the initiative to develop an updated and modernized version of the Herbie Husker logo and costume. The new logo was unveiled Monday and the updated Herbie Husker mascot will make his first public appearance at Saturday’s Red-White Spring Game presented by FNBO.
The return to a Herbie Husker costume and logo that closely resembles the original version comes as Nebraska celebrates the 50th year of Herbie Husker. Alberts and university leadership have also placed a priority on embracing the Cornhusker tradition and the agricultural background of the state of Nebraska.
“Herbie Husker has been one of the iconic symbols of Nebraska Athletics for nearly 50 years,” Alberts said. “Our fans