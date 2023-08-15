Trent Uhlir has the size and the motor — not to mention the genes — to excel on the football field. And he does.
"He's played a ton of sports. It doesn't matter if it's baseball or track or football, he loves to compete and play games," Battle Creek football coach Andrew Carlson said of Trent Uhlir. "He is going to give max effort. He's just one of those guys."
But up until a couple of years ago, the Battle Creek senior thought his future would be on the baseball diamond.
Battle Creek doesn't have a varsity baseball team, but Uhlir played on a traveling team based in Kansas City. That, though, meant spending most of his summer away from home.
Being an all-state linebacker and a force at running back, the 6-foot-2, 230-pound Uhlir says he will turn his full attention to football in college.
"Trent's a very smart kid. He picks up the game very easily. ... He's not just a big kid, he's an explosive kid. He's got a 35-inch vertical (jump)," Carlson said. "When you put the athleticism and size together with his intelligence, good things are going to happen. And he's a great teammate."
On the first day of high school practice this month, Uhlir committed to Nebraska as a preferred walk-on.
"I've always dreamed of following my family's footsteps and now that I am it's a dream come true," Uhlir wrote on social media.
Trent's dad and uncles were standouts during a dominant era for Battle Creek, when it reached the state final eight times from 1986 to 1996. Trent's dad, Todd, starred at running back, rushing for 4,750 yards his final two seasons.
Todd went on to play at Nebraska, as did two of his brothers. Todd still holds many single-season C-1 playoff records. In the 1992 playoffs, he rushed for 1,229 yards, scored 22 touchdowns and had 150 points.
Trent has put up big numbers in his three football seasons despite being hampered by injuries.
He separated his shoulder in the final regular-season game his freshman year, then it popped out again in his first game as a sophomore. Uhlir still went on to rush for 813 yards, record 59 tackles and intercept two passes in 2021.
"I played through the rest of the season with a torn shoulder, basically," said Uhlir, who had the shoulder surgically repaired twice.
Uhlir rushed for 917 yards and had 61 tackles for a team that reached last year's C-2 state semifinal. In the quarterfinal, he broke his thumb when he hit the helmet of Hastings St. Cecilia's quarterback.
Because of the injury, Uhlir wasn't able to play running back in the semis and saw limited snaps on defense. The Braves lost 6-0 to Hartington Cedar Catholic — Battle Creek beat Cedar 20-12 in the regular season.
"If I had a season where I'm fully healthy, that would be a blessing," Uhlir said.
