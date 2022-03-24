Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY... The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday. * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Eastern Nebraska and all of Western Iowa. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Additionally, strong winds in areas of snowfall could result in near blizzard conditions and significantly reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Advisory means that winds of 30 to 39 mph are expected for one hour or longer, or winds of 45 to 57 mph for any duration. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. &&
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT FRIDAY The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM CDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Winds...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly, exhibit extreme behavior and be very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona and Harrison counties. In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Washington, Butler, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Seward, Lancaster, Cass, Saline, Jefferson and Gage counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
What do you think?
Two walk offs keep Wildcats unbeaten in NSIC
- By MIKE RENNING sports@norfolkdailynews.com
-
-
- Comments
WAYNE - Wayne State continued its undefeated conference season with a pair of walk-off wins in a doubleheader sweep over the University of Mary here at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex Thursday afternoon to improve to 11-7 on the season and 5-0 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
The Wildcats won the first game, 8-7 and the second 4-3.
"We don't plan on remaining undefeated in this conference," Wayne State coach Alex Koch said. "But it's a great start to get us heading in the right direction."
In the opening game of the twin-bill, it seemed the Wildcats would face their first defeat in the conference in their second series of the 2022 season.
In fact, Wayne State trailed 6-0 heading into the bottom of the third inning before coming back in the second, fourth and sixth frame to climb back in it.
"I was so happy the way we came back," Koch said. "We have been preaching all year to just keep after it - do what we do and see how it ends up."
His students were listening.
Colin Lynam, who hit the last walk-off, talked about the lesson.
"In the first game, coach just kept telling us to chip away at the lead and be us," Lynam said. "We did that and then it came back again in the second game."
"We really did a great job of doing what needed to be done," Koch said. "We gathered together and hit all three phases, pitching, hitting and defense, to get the job done."
In the first game of the afternoon, starting pitching put the Wildcats in a hole, but the bull pen kept the Marauders at bay while the Wayne State offense got involved.
The Wildcats nibbled with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second then four in the fourth to make it 7-6.
Single runs in the sixth and seventh innings evened the score and brought Wayne State all the way back to the 8-7 win.
"That was exciting ," Koch said. "As a coach you always hope your players come back in a game like this - today we did."
Lynam opened the final inning with a fly ball, but Noah Roberts got aboard after being hit by a pitch.
Koch inserted Garrett Svoboda into the lineup to run for Roberts then Svoboda stole second base before Nick Barnett slapped a single into right field to chase Svoboda home for the winning run.
"I saw their pitcher throw some change-ups in the previous at bat," Barnett said. "It was my turn to step up and he (the University of Mary pitcher) threw me a change up - a went with the pitch and got the job done."
Early in game one, the Marauders jumped out to the 6-0 advantage.
The Wildcats answered the initial UM run with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning when Lynam walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch.
He would eventually score on a wild pitch.
Noah Roberts smacked a single to right field chasing Lynam to third before the subsequent errant throw sent him home and landed Roberts at second.
Roberts stole third then went home when Cam Madsen grounded out to the shortstop.
By the end of the frame it was 6-2.
In the fourth inning of game one, Wayne State got two on base on a walk and a hit batter.
Roberts walked then Barnett was hit by a pitch.
Both scored as did Chase Douglas and Madsen to make the score 7-6 after the Marauders added a run in the top of the fourth.
Conner Fiene scored in the sixth then Barnett stepped to the plate to end the game.
"Winning that first game was very important," Koch said. "Not only did it make for a great start to the conference season, it gave us confidence to stay alive and keep battling until the last out - very proud of what we did here today."
The second game was more of the same as the University of Mary got up early only to see the Wildcats come back again.
Not from six runs but from a couple and the Wildcat pitching took care of business throughout the game.
A good outing from Keenan Allen on the hill led way to Carl Grant, Jacob Kneifl and the closer, Andrew Staebel to close out the game.
"We got some really good pitching in the second game," Koch said. "At the moment we are really playing some good baseball."
And some additional heroics led to the win.
With the score tied 3-3 after the scheduled nine-inning game, the Wildcats came to bat in the bottom of the 10th inning.
Andrew Hanson tripled to right field to with one out to open the door for Lynam's shot to left field to end the game.
"We have done what we have needed to remain where we are in the conference," Koch said. "We're happy where we are, but it is still a very long season."
Wayne State will continue at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex with a three-game set against St. Cloud State over the weekend.
The Wildcats will open that series with a doubleheader Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and a final game Sunday at Noon.
GAME 1
UM 060 100 0 - 7 5 2
WSC 020 401 1 - 8 4 3
WP: Josh Renken LP: Paxton Miller.
3B: Michael Polson (UM).
GAME 2
UM (8-9, 0-2) 020 010 000 0 - 3 5 0
WSC (11-7, 5-0) 102 000 000 1- 4 6 0
WP: Keean Allen LP: Kody Jones.
2B: Andrew Hanson (WSC); 3: Hanson (WSC).
-
Mar 25
-
Mar 26
-
Mar 26
-
Mar 26
-
Mar 26
-
Mar 27
-
Mar 28
-
Mar 28
-
Mar 28
-
Mar 28
-
Mar 29
-
Mar 29
-
Mar 30