...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY FOR
WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA...
The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red
Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Friday.
* Affected Area...In Nebraska, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce,
Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax,
Dodge, Butler, Saunders, Seward, Lancaster, Saline and
Jefferson.
* Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* Relative Humidity...As low as 18 percent.
* Impacts...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&