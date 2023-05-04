Norfolk Catholic track and field

Returning state qualifiers for the Norfolk Catholic track teams are (girls, from left) Saylor Fischer, Kenzie Janssen, Morgan Miller, Channatee Robles, Eva Hartzel and Aubrey Barnes; (boys, from left) Kanyon Talton, Carter Janssen, Kade Peiper, John Clausen, Ty Lammers, Mason Timmerman, Nathan Kalous and Trevin Sukup.

 Sandy Becker/correspondent

The Norfolk Catholic boys ran away with the championship of the Norfolk Catholic Invite Thursday afternoon, while the Crofton girls edged the Knights in the girls division.

The Knights had numerous noteworthy performances, especially Kade Pieper's second straight Class C record-breaking performance--this time his own record--with a 63-4.75 toss in the shot put, which the senior did on his final throw.

With a 20-point margin (91-71) over Pierce following the nine field events, Norfolk Catholic followed the lead of Kanyon Talton--a winner in the 400, 300 hurdles, and the first leg of the meet record-setting 4x100 relay to score 152 points, outdistancing the Bluejays' 108.

Likewise, Crofton led the Norfolk Catholic girls 60-53 following the field events based on a 1-2 finish in the pole vault by Addyson Ostermeyer and Jacee Anthony, as well as a win in the triple jump by Caitlin Guenther.

The Knights took over the lead on the track as Jamaya Koehlmoos won the 200, Eva Hartzell and Saylor Fischer went 1-2 in the 100 hurdles, and grabbed a win in the 4x100 relay.

But the Warriors came from behind in the team race on the final event, the 4x400 relay, using a third-place finish and the eight points earned to ease past Norfolk Catholic despite the Knights' taking second place in the race.

Other Crofton wins--especially a big day by Jordyn Arens, who finished first in the 3200 and 1600, while also anchoring the 4x800 relay. Other key distance points came from the Warriors' depth by Rylie Arens and Sophia Wortmann.

