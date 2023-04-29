On a day with numerous meet records and personal bests, the Wayne girls and Battle Creek boys won championships at the Mid-State Conference track and field meet held at Norfolk Catholic Saturday.
The Blue Devils took advantage of their team strengths early in the meet, after scoring well in the field events and 4x800 relay, then fell behind as Norfolk Catholic and Battle Creek battled in the speed events.
But Wayne went to work once again, scoring well in the middle distance races, earning enough points to squeeze past the Bravettes and turn a half-point deficit into the girls team title.
Likewise, Battle Creek overcame tough competition, trailing Norfolk Catholic until late in the meet when the Braves erased a two-point Knights' lead. Battle Creek wrapped up the championship when it took advantage of a critical 4x100 win over Norfolk Catholic--when the Knights' Brandon Kollars pulled up with an injury on the first leg.
Among the various meet records was Kaden Pieper's 63-3 1/2 inch toss in the shot put, which broke the Class C state record.
Check back later for a recap of the track and field meet at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Monday's print or ePaper.