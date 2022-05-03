Top student-athletes honored at banquet

WAYNE — For the first time in three years due to COVID, Wayne State College honored its top student athletes for the 2021-22 school year Monday evening at the annual Ameritas Honors Banquet held in the Kanter Student Center. Six major awards and Most Valuable Player Awards were announced for sports that have been completed this season.
Senior baseball player Andrew Hanson and senior women’s basketball player Kylie Hammer were named Athletes of the Year while redshirt freshmen Maggie Brahmer (volleyball) and Nick Bohn in football were voted as Freshmen Athletes of the Year. Hammer and Brock Hegarty (cross country/track and field) were selected as the Cunningham Scholar Athletes of the Year.
Hanson, a 6-1, 185 pound senior from Burnsville, Minnesota, leads the Wildcat baseball team in batting this season with a .338 average. He also leads the team in RBI (33), stolen bases (34) and triples (6). Hanson leads the NSIC in stolen bases and is tied for third in stolen bases per game (0.97) while also leading the league in triples. He is a five-year starter for the Wildcats and has a career .315 average and needs just six hits to become the 10th player in school history to post 200 career hits.
Hammer, a 5-6 senior guard from Wayne, was named NSIC South Division Player of the Year, All-NSIC First Team and D2CCA All-Central Region First Team after averaging 20.1 points per game for the Wildcats this season. She is only the third player in school history to record more than 20 points a contest in a season. Hammer scored double figures in 21 of 23 games this season and had 20 or more points in 12 games. She also became the 23rd player in school history to reach 1,000 points in a Wildcat uniform.
Academically, Hammer was named the Cunningham Female Scholar Athlete of the Year after earning CoSIDA Academic All-American Third Team honors with a 3.916 grade point average majoring in elementary education. Other academic honors include NSIC Myles Brand All-Academic With Distinction and Presidential Scholar Athlete. She also served on the Student Athlete Advisory Committee for three years.
Bohn, a 6-2, 195 pound redshirt freshman quarterback from Bennington, was named Male Freshman Athlete of the Year after leading the Wildcats to a 7-4 record this season. He was named NSIC Newcomer of the Year and All-NSIC Second Team after throwing for 1,921 yards completing 142 of 237 passes (59.9%) with 14 TD’s and five interceptions. He also rushed for another 583 yards and 10 TD’s and ranked sixth in the NSIC in total offense per game (250.4), seventh in passing yards per game (192.1) and 13th in rushing yards per game (58.3).
Brahmer, a 6-1 redshirt freshman middle hitter from Pierce, was selected Female Freshman Athlete of the Year after earning All-NSIC First Team honors this season averaging 2.65 kills and 0.88 blocks per set. She led the NSIC and ranked third in NCAA Division II with a .461 hitting percentage. Brahmer was named to the Colorado Premier All-Tournament Team and named NSIC Offensive Player of the Week after hitting a perfect 1.000 (10 kills on 10 attacks) at Minot State (10/2/21).
Hegarty, a graduate student from Fremont, was named the Cunningham Male Scholar Athlete of the Year. He is a five-year letter winner in track and field and four in cross country, earning the NSIC Elite 18 Award as the top scholar athlete at an NSIC Championship twice — the 2022 NSIC Indoor Track and Field Championships and the 2019 NSIC Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Hegarty maintains a 4.00 grade point average majoring in computer science. Last fall in cross country, he was the top WSC runner at two meets and had two top 10 finishes.