Top-seeded Oakland-Craig outslugs pesky Clarkson/Leigh

LINCOLN - Top-seeded Oakland-Craig's potent offense had trouble getting on track, but its defense shut down East Husker Conference rival Clarkson/Leigh as the Knights held on for a 41-36 victory in the opening round of the Class C2 state tournament at Lincoln North Star.
The two teams met earlier in the season, on Dec. 10, in Clarkson with Oakland-Craig winning 55-31.
Knights' coach Joe Anderson said the March version of the Patriots was much improved.
“Matt does a great job with those girls, and for all the seniors they lost last year, for them to bounce back and have a 20-win season is really impressive,” Oakland-Craig coach Joe Anderson said, referring to Patriot coach Matt Murren.
Clarkson/Leigh's Kimberly Stodola scored a pair of buckets in the game's first minute-and-a-half but the Patriots would go the remainder of the first half without a field goal. They did manage go go 11 for 18 from the free throw line.
Cassidy Hoffman's free throw gave Clarkson/Leigh a 7-5 advantage late in the first quarter, but freshman Sadie Nelson drained back-to-back threes, one at the buzzer to put the Knights in front 11-7 after one.
The second quarter was not for the faint of heart. Both teams combined for 11 fouls as bodies flew all over the floor. Chaney Nelson – Sadie's twin sister – scored the only field goal by either team.
“Their pressure was fantastic,” Murren said. “They play great full-court man, they deny you, they get after you.”
Oakland-Craig led 20-15 at the half and opened the third quarter with an 11-6 run. Sadie Nelson's transition layup and one had the Knights out in front 31-21 with 2:56 left.
“Defense earns you offense, so you need to play good defense in order to score,” Sadie Nelson said.
Oakland-Craig led 33-22 after three quarters. Kennedy Benne, Oakland-Craig's all-state candidate, scored 17 points, four below her season average, but lit a fire early in the fourth quarter with a bucket and free throw to put the Knights up 36-22.
Alissa Kasik's 3 triggered a 7-1 Clarkson/Leigh run. Hoffman's layup made the score 37-29.
The two sides traded baskets in the next two minutes. Leading 41-33, the Knights went into delay mode, but went 0 for 4 from the foul line in the final minute. Free throws by Clarkson/Leigh's Kennedy Settje and Hoffman in the last minute made the final margin 41-36.
“Forty-five was our number,” Murren said. We kept them at 41, we just couldn't get enough on the other side.”
Meanwhile, Anderson was disappointed his team had trouble closing it out. “We just couldn't put it away,” he said. “I think we missed our last four free throws, and that's something, if we want to keep playing in the winners' bracket, we can't do.”
Clarkson/Leigh 7 8 7 14 - 36
Oakland-Craig 11 9 13 8 - 41
CLARKSON/LEIGH (20-6): Ashlynn Novotny 2-5 2-4 6; Kimberly Stodola 3-3 1-2 7; Kennedy Settje 1-4 3-4 5; Faith Indrea 0-4 0-0 0; Bailey Lemburg 0-1 0-0 0; Cassidy Hoffman 2-5 6-9 10; Alissa Kasik 2-7 0-0 5; Kayden Schumacher 0-1 3-6 3; Totals 10-30 15-25 36.
OAKLAND-CRAIG (26-1): Chaney Nelson 2-2 3-7 8; Kennedy Benne 5-14 7-10 17; Sydney Guzinski 0-4 1-3 1; Mya Guzinski 0-0 0-0 0; Edie Anderson 0-2 0-0 0; Sadie Nelson 4-6 3-5 13; Makenna Pearson 0-2 0-0 0; Jeannina Blahak 1-4 0-0 2; Totals 12-34 14-25 41.