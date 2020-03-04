Top-seeded Adams Central turns up defense, downs O'Neill 61-22

GREELEY — For the sixth time in 11 years, the top-seeded Adams Central boys basketball team will make the trip to Lincoln to compete in the state tournament after winning the Class C-1, District 1 title Tuesday night over O’Neill 61-22 at Central Valley High School.
Adams Central (24-1) scored double digits in each quarter of the game. At the end of the first frame, the Patriots were only ahead by three points on O’Neill 11-8.
“We told our players if we can shoot good, we would give ourselves a chance,” said Eagles coach Seth Kallhoff. “I thought that first half we came out with a lot of confidence.”
By the second quarter the Patriots got their scoring going and led 33-11 at the break.
Coach Zac Foster said they were a little weak from the free-throw line in the first half.
“I thought we started well, then we kind of hit a lull,” Foster said. “We missed four straight free throws and missed a couple lay ups. We just kind of lost our focus a little bit.”
Adams Central broke the game open in the third quarter pouring in 15 points.
“I was proud how they responded to that,” Foster said.
Foster said his team’s defense was big in this game.
“Our defense was tremendous the second half,” Foster said. “I thought we really asserted ourselves in the second half.”
Most of the night the Patriots used a zone defense and doubled teamed the person with the ball.
Kallhoff said it was tough to get any shots off.
O’Neill was held to only three points the entire second half, and those came in the third period.
“They just wore us down in the second half,” Kallhoff said. “They are a real physical, tough strong good team that got off some good shots and that was the end of it.”
Adams Central only had one player in double figure scoring, Gavin Lipovsky who poured in 18, including five from beyond the arc.
“We are based around running and shooting the three.” Lipovsky said.
The senior said even though he had a good night, it was a team effort and has been all season.
“That’s been our claim to fame. We pass the ball well, we share it.
“If there’s anybody open, it’s going to them,” Lipovsky said.
Adams Central had a total of seven from downtown in the contest.
After losing last year in the first round of the state tournament, Foster thinks this year, they have something to prove.
“It’s so gratifying (going to state),” Foster said. “It’s so gratifying for this group because of everything that happened to us in the offseason with the team, and what some people said about us. We knew we had a good basketball team. We knew we had good basketball players.”
Foster said although he has some good teams in the past, this year’s squad has a special place in his heart.
“I have never been prouder in my 20 years, than I am with these guys for what they have done,” he said.
Not only did the Patriots win district, they went 24-1 on the season which ties the school record.
Adams Central was runner-up in 2016 and finished the season 24-5.
The Patriots have a lot of hardware to display from this year’s team winning Holiday Tournament Championship, Conference Championship, now District Champions.
Foster said they aren’t done yet. There’s one more empty space on the mantle.
“Obviously our goal is to try to win something down there,” he said. “We have to get better. We realize anybody we play down there is going to be really good.”
Kallhoff said although O’Neill (12-12) is done for the year, he was proud of his four seniors for the example they set for next year’s team.
“Our seniors are leaving a hole, in leadership more than anything.” Kallhoff said. “Kolby Dean has stepped into the leadership role like nobody else I have had in the past.”
O’Neill (12-12) 22
Adams Central (24-1) 61
ADAMS CENTRAL — Lipovsky 18, Foster 9, Boelhower 9, Bohlen 7, Slechta 6, Lindblad 6, Anderson 3, Sughroue 3.
O’NEILL — Classen 5, Sidak 5, Dean 4, Poese 4, Mathews 3, Heiss 1.