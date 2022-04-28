Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southern Madison County in northeastern Nebraska... North Central Platte County in northeastern Nebraska... * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 645 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Newman Grove, Lindsay, Humphrey and Cornlea. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR