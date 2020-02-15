Three Norfolk High wrestlers qualify for state meet.
Austin Miller, Aaron Dittmer and Hunter Mangelsen will compete in next weeks state meet in Omaha.
Checkback on Monday for more information.
OAKLAND — There's no place like home, and that was especially true for Oakland-Craig junior Trenton Arlt at the Class C District 3 meet this weekend.
WAYNE — The visitors came away with a pair of white-knuckle wins as the Wayne State College men and women hosted Concordia St. Paul in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference basketball here at Rice Auditorium on Friday night.
HUMPHREY — After playing to an 18-all draw after one quarter, Humphrey St. Francis put on the afterburners and rolled over Elkhorn Valley 80-44 on Friday. It was the final regular-season game for both teams before next week's subdistricts.
