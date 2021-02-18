OMAHA — For what may be the first time in history, Norfolk High is sending three wrestlers to the state finals: Jesse Lewis (106), Josh Licking (160) and Austin Lewis (170).

The finals are set for tonight at 7 p.m. and can be seen on NET.

Tags

In other news

Friday night tradition changed to early-morning feature

Friday night tradition changed to early-morning feature

OMAHA — Because of COVID-19, the Nebraska School Activities Association stretched out the state wrestling tournament from three days to four with Class A and Class D competing on Wednesday and Thursday, and Class B and Class C stepping on the mats on Friday and Saturday.

Norfolk Catholic earns spot in subdistrict final

Norfolk Catholic earns spot in subdistrict final

CLARKSON — The production of the Knights’ trio of post players was evident throughout the postgame stat sheet after Norfolk Catholic’s 49-36 win over Lutheran High Northeast in C2-6 subdistrict play at Clarkson/Leigh High School.