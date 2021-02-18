OMAHA — For what may be the first time in history, Norfolk High is sending three wrestlers to the state finals: Jesse Lewis (106), Josh Licking (160) and Austin Lewis (170).
The finals are set for tonight at 7 p.m. and can be seen on NET.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Access all content on our website for $5.99 per month
Access all content on our website for one day
* For limited time receive the second day free
Verify you have a print subscription to get free digital access to our website
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
OMAHA — For what may be the first time in history, Norfolk High is sending three wrestlers to the state finals: Jesse Lewis (106), Josh Licking (160) and Austin Lewis (170).
The finals are set for tonight at 7 p.m. and can be seen on NET.
OMAHA — For what may be the first time in history, Norfolk High is sending three wrestlers to the state finals: Jesse Lewis (106), Josh Licking (160) and Austin Lewis (170).
OMAHA — Because of COVID-19, the Nebraska School Activities Association stretched out the state wrestling tournament from three days to four with Class A and Class D competing on Wednesday and Thursday, and Class B and Class C stepping on the mats on Friday and Saturday.
OMAHA — At first glance, the Class D Nebraska State Wrestling Championships seem to be going as planned here at the CHI Health Center.
OMAHA — After the first day of the Class A state wrestling tournament, Norfolk has assured itself of bringing home at least twice as many medals as it earned a year ago.
CLARKSON — The production of the Knights’ trio of post players was evident throughout the postgame stat sheet after Norfolk Catholic’s 49-36 win over Lutheran High Northeast in C2-6 subdistrict play at Clarkson/Leigh High School.
CLARKSON--There were contributions from plenty of players during the Knights 49-36 subdistrict win over Lutheran High Northeast Tuesday night.
Sixteen wrestlers will represent Norfolk at the state tournament this week at CHI Health Center in Omaha.