Wayne — Three Wayne State College golfers have earned 2021-22 Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholars honors announced by the WGCA office in Coral Springs, Florida on Tuesday. Wildcats earning the honors were junior Paige Peters, sophomore Abbey Kurmel and freshman Abbigail Brodersen.
The requirement for selection to the WGCA All-American Scholar Team is maintaining a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50 with a total of 1,485 women golfers in NCAA Division I, II and III and NAIA levels earning the award.
Peters, a graduate of Bancroft-Rosalie (Bancroft), has a cumulative grade point average of 3.66 majoring in elementary education. On the course this season, she posted a stroke average of 85.42 in 19 rounds and shot a season-best 78 at the Nebraska Intercollegiate invite last fall in Norfolk.
Kurmel, a graduate of Okemos High School in Michigan, maintains a 3.861 grade point average majoring in graphic design. She ranked second on the Wildcat squad this season with an 18-hole scoring average of 81.00 and captured NSIC individual medalist honors at the NSIC Championships in Missouri in April.
Brodersen, a graduate of Boone Central (Albion), carries a 4.0 grade point average majoring in industrial technology, drafting and design and recorded an 83.95 scoring average while playing all 21 rounds this season, highlighted by a third-place finish at the Nebraska Intercollegiate invite last fall in Norfolk.
Wayne State finished the 2022 season with a second-place finish at the NSIC Women’s Golf Championships and set a new school record with a team scoring average of 324.10, 21 strokes better than the previous season.