The Nebraska Cornhusker Football Original Pipeline and Norfolk Area Sports Council have announced it will be a host community for The Original Pipeline Panel discussion, with Rob Zatechka, Zach Wiegert, Joel Wilks, Aaron Graham and Brenden Stai, with Vershan Jackson serving as master of ceremonies.
The former Huskers will share their incredible stories, stats and behind the scenes secrets.
Attendees will be able to ask questions and take a deep dive into how the pipeline came to fruition. This is only the second time that the pipeline players have come together to reminisce this historical time in Husker history.
The event will be Saturday, July 22, at 6:30 p.m. at the WarHorse Event Center (formerly DeVent Center) with a social hour and cash bar.
Discussion with start at 7:30 p.m. with meet and greets at 10 p.m.
“We are super excited to come to Norfolk. They (the players) will be talking about all the secrets, the things that made them the most dominate offensive line in Nebraska football. The stories are amazing and a lot of people haven’t heard them. Hear what happened in between plays, the down and dirty stories, and what it felt like. It will be like nothing you have heard before,” said Vershan Jackson.
A portion of the proceeds from the event is being used for the offensive line program.
Any questions, contact the Norfolk Area Sports Council at 402-371-2932.