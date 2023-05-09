Norfolk High sports logo NDN

 Norfolk Tennis results

 
Varsity defeated Sioux city East, 8 - 1 
JV defeated Sioux City, 9 - 0 
Reserves defeated Sioux City East, 10 - 1
 
