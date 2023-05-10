NDN tennis
NDN image

Lincoln East swept the Lady Panthers tennis team 9 - 0 in Varsity action, and 8 - 0 in JV action.

Check back later for a recap of the dual at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Thursday's print or ePaper.

Tags

In other news

Spartans sweep dual with Norfolk High

Spartans sweep dual with Norfolk High

The Lincoln East Spartans, the defending state champions in Nebraska high school girls tennis, swept Norfolk High 9-0 in dual action on Wednesday and demonstrated that they are a team that may well contend for the crown in 2023.

Hurdle sweep, school record highlight B-4 district

Hurdle sweep, school record highlight B-4 district

ALBION — With the track and field season quickly coming to a conclusion, there was no better time or conditions to post top finishes for competitors than at the B-4 district meet at the Boone Central Athletic Complex on Tuesday.

Plainview plunders home sweep of D-4 team titles

Plainview plunders home sweep of D-4 team titles

PLAINVIEW — Plainview girls track and field coach Brittany Smith had her arms full of awards and a plaque following the D-4 District meet at her team's home facility. But she wasn't complaining about the load.