The racing season began in a big way Saturday night at the Off Road Speedway.
A new Stock Car Crown Summer Series made a stop at the Norfolk track along with a first-ever visit by the IMCA Modified cars and a special 20-car 20-lap feature for IMCA Hobby Stocks.
After opening its tour of eight Nebraska tracks at the Thayer County Speedway last weekend–an event won by Jordan Grabouski of Beatrice, with Tyler Frey of Belleville, KS, and Kyle Vanover of Beatrice finishing second and third, respectively–the Crown Series drew a field of 48 stock cars at Off Road Speedway.
Following six heat races, which provided 12 cars from the first- and second-place finishers, and three “B” features, which added the top four cars in each race, 24-total cars competed in a 30-lap “A” feature.
The opening lap was filled with three- and four-wide action as drivers jockeyed for position, with Ryan Harris of Homer leading the first two laps before back-to-back cautions provided an opportunity for eventual winner Tyler Iverson to make it to the front of the pack.
Iverson, an Albion driver, led the rest of the race–despite three more cautions–while Frye, Jesse Sobbing (Malvern, IA), Chanse Hollatz (Clear Lake, IA), and Grabouski battled for position behind him.
With just 14 cars still in action during the final 10 laps, Sobbing became the main challenger, making repeated attempts to parlay momentum into and out of the corners into a chance to pass, but Iverson held on for the win while Sobbing remained in second place and Hollatz took third.
Local drivers Tanner Pettitt (7th) and Jeremy Hoskinson (13th)--both of Norfolk–finished among the top 15 places.
Although Grabouski finished fifth in the Stock Cars event, he won the IMCA Modified “A” feature–finishing first among 24 Modified cars competing in a 25-lap “A” feature, with starting position determined by heat races.
Ricky Stephan of South Sioux City led the first five laps before Grabouski drew even on the backstretch, then took the lead coming out of turn four.
Following back-to-back cautions with 14 laps remaining, Stephan returned to the lead, only to give way to Grabouski once again after two laps.
Grabouski pulled away for the win as the field spread out behind him during the final 10 laps.
Stephan took second place, while Jared Hoefelman of Columbus was third.
Taylor Huss, of Fairbury, celebrated his first-ever experience at the Off Road Speedway by winning the IMCA Hobby Stock feature.
Huss took the lead away from Norfolk’s Stephanie Reynolds, passing Reynolds as the cars sped through turns one and two, then held off Neligh’s Jason Wilkinson during the final dozen laps.
Wilkinson, who had started on the outside of the sixth row, caught and passed Reynolds with 13 laps left as the pair finished second and third behind Huss.
A regular slate of racing is scheduled for Off Road Speedway on Saturday, April 16th featuring IMCA Late Models, IMCA SportMods, IMCA Stock Cars, and IMCA Hobby Stock cars.
IMCA Stock Cars:
“A” Feature: 1. Tyler Iverson; 2. Jesse Sobbing; 3. Chanse Hollatz; 4. Tyler Frye; 5. Jordan Grabouski; 6. Kyle Clough; 7. Tanner Pettitt; 8. Dusty Blake; 9. Jeffrey Larson; 10. Derek Green; 11. Jeff Ware; 12. Dan Nelson; 13. Jeremy Hoskinson; 14. Ryan Harris; 15. Kyle Vanover; 16. Mike Nichols; 17. Bo Egge; 18. Cade Richards; 19. Austin Brauner; 20. JJ Baumli; 21. Tim Podraza; 22. Cameron Wilkinson; DQ. Josh Most; DQ. Justin Addison.
“B” Feature winners: 1. Nichols; 2. Vanover; 3. Hollatz.
Heat winners: 1. Blake; 2. Sobbing; 3. Grabouski; 4. Green.
IMCA Modified:
“A” Feature: 1. Jordan Grabouski; 2. Ricky Stephan; 3. Jared Hoefelman; 4. Dylan Sillman; 5. Jim Thies; 6. Jaxon Saathoff; 7. Justin Zeitner; 8. Shane Hiatt; 9. Shawn Harker; 10. Tyler Iverson; 11. Brandon Clough; 12. Trey Duensing; 13. Skyler Harroun; 14. Anthony Roth; 15. Austin Svoboda; 16. Andy Eikhoff; 17. Jim Mathieson; 18. Cade Richards; 19. Keegan Nordquist; 20. Sean Barragan; 21. Brandon Verbeck; 22. Andy Eikhoff; 23. Mike Lineberry; 24. Norm Ziegenbein.
Heat Winners: 1. Hiatt; 2. Sillman; 3. Grabouski; 4. Blumer.
Hobby Stocks:
“A” Feature: 1. Taylor Huss; 2. Jason Wilkinson; 3. Stephanie Reynolds; 4. Anthony Nelson; 5. Justin Frederick; 6. Tylan Lambertus; 7. Shannon Pospisil; 8. Dustin Jackson; 9. Tristan Grape; 10. George Reeh; 11. Tanner Uehling; 12. Jim Kimmel; 13. Anthony Bruhn; 14. Trent Johnson; 15. Jordan Uehling; 16. Tanner Clough; 17. Kirk Westring; 18. Wyatt Lehman; 19. Lance Mielke; 20. Nate Buck.
“B” Feature winners: 1. Reeh; 2. Kimmel.
Heat winners: 1. Huss; 2. Nelson; 3. Mielke; 4. Buck.